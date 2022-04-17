AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

