Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 828 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of DTM opened at $57.17 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

