Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $244.29 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

