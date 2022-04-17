Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

OMCL opened at $119.92 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

