Fifth Third Bancorp Has $160,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.