Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 946 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silgan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

