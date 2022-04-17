Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,356 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $136.82.

