Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

