DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in DaVita by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.