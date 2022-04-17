Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 610.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

