Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 115 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

