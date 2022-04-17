Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 187 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

