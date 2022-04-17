Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

