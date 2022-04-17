Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $174,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 85.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 40.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

