Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1,446.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,468,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 339,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 154,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

