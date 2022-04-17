Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 460 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,298,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

