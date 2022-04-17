Fifth Third Bancorp Has $170,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 78.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -372.09%.

IEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.