ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

