Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

PBH opened at $54.04 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

