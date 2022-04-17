Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

