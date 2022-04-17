Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

