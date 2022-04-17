Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE RYN opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

