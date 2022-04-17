Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

