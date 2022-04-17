Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

