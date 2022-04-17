Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 705.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.28. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

