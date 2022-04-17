Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 167,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

