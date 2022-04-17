Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

