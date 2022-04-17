GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in GATX by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

