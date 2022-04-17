Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

HQY stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

