Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Select Medical by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.