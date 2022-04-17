Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.