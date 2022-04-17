Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

