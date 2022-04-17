CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

