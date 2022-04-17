Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

