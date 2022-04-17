Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,150 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.49 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

