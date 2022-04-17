Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 14,481 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

