Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.23 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

