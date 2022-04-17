Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

OMI opened at $43.65 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

