Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti Group Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

