UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNF opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

