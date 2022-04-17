Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,315 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $1,570,116. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

