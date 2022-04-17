Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.