Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dorman Products by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

