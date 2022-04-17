F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

