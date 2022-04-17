American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

