Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

