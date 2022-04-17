Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.