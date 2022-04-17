Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $218.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

