Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.28 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

FL stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

