Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,007 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Novavax stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

